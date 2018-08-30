Well, the smart people of Oro Valley have spoken and kicked out Mayor Hiremath and his Town Council cronies! Residents had enough of their cozying up to big land developers, taking their campaign donations, then rezoning areas favorable to commercial and residential construction projects. It all stunk of corruption! First the Mayor and Town Council purchased the big money losing El Conquistador Golf Course and promised that it would eventually make a profit. It never did.
To buy the golf course, the Town of OV raised the sales tax. Then just months ago, the Mayor and Council wanted to initiate a first ever property tax in OV to pay for a soccer field complex. The Mayor insisted that local residents had wanted it and circulated a petition. Voters defeated that tax proposal. Big land developers contributed most to the effort, by a 3-1 margin over local OV residents. Adios Mayor Hiremath et. al. !
Ric Hanson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.