PACC is knowingly adopting dogs to the homeless. A friend who witnessed a PACC dog being choked by a homeless man saved the dog and brought him to me. Another dog that had a painful medical condition affecting his feet was adopted to a homeless person. This dog was saved too and returned to PACC. PACC then allowed that same homeless person to adopt another dog that ended up back at PACC because the person could not care for it. I’m an advocate for the homeless and sympathize with them. But, for our new animal shelter paid for with your tax dollars to be adopting pets to the homeless is idiotic and cruel. We all want the pets at PACC to find good homes, but instead they could end up living on the streets abused and in 100+ degree weather. If you are against this policy, contact the director of PACC and the Board of Supervisors. This must end.
Mariana Parker
Northeast side
