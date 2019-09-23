Anne Foster, general counsel for Gov. Ducey, tries mightily to white-wash his recent Az. Supreme Court appointment. The court is now 6 GOP and one independent who used to be a GOP. Arizona is almost evenly one third GOP, one third DEM and one third independent. The current Supremes don’t represent DEMs at all.
Foster gushes that for lower courts, Ducey has appointed people of color, women, disabled, single parents, etc., in a feeble kiss-up effort to make Ducey look fair. Then she brags about “merit,” as if Arizona has no DEMs of “merit” to qualify for its highest court.
The current court is a slap in the face to one third of Arizonans. So, no, Ms. Foster, I do NOT take pride in that fact.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.