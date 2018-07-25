Re: theJuly 25 letter to the editor "Every voter should read Rivera's column."
The writer advocates for "what we have now" as the workings of democracy. What we have now is politically gerrrymandered districts where my vote is snuffed by party rigging. What we have now is hidden money (or not, re: Federalist Society, Koch brothers, NRA, large banks, corporations) setting political agendas. Witness the organizations fighting to deny citizen petitions. What we have now is a system whereby areas with fewer people gain political power by outweighing the voices in areas with greater population.
What we have now is more money in the fists of a few at the expense of the many by favor of political wrangling. The way "democracy" is functioning now, without the citizen petition process, we powerless many, whose voices are muffled through the current form of "democracy", would have no voice. Deny my vote with "what we have now," and I'll use my voice with the petition process.
Eudene Lupino
Northwest side
