To quote Tucson Families Free and Together from the article: “. . . to build a Tucson that is a safe place for everybody . . .”
Later the story gives a think tank definition of a “sanctuary city”: “. . . laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement AND SHIELD CRIMINALS FROM ICE”.
How about California police officer Ronil Singh? Last month officer Singh was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant during a traffic stop. Local law enforcement officials said his death was avoidable, except for California’s State sanctuary law that prevented the killer from being turned over to ICE for deportation
Officer Singh leaves behind a wife and a 5 month old son.
This is a reckless proposal.
Esperanza Kohl
Northwest side
