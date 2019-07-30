Re: the July 28 article "Police arrest more than 1,000 at political protests in Moscow."
After reading the article describing the violence that erupted in the streets of Moscow this week, caused by the Russian government’s invalidating thousands of citizen signatures on nominating petitions signed by Russians who wanted to vote for candidates opposed to the brutal dictator Putin, I felt fortunate to be living here in Arizona where we enjoy a constitutional right to vote on initiatives and referenda put on the ballot after we the people sign our name, and needn’t worry about a dictatorial state government passing draconian, anti-democracy laws to deprive freedom of Arizonans to have a direct voice in their own governance.
Our freedom against a dictatorship stands in dramatic contrast to the Russian government. Arizona government would never pass laws to invalidate our petition signatures on some bogus pretext just so the legislative majority could hold on to all power, and we. . . . oh. . . . wait. . . . never mind.
Grant Winston
Marana
