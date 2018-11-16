Arizona has historically been a bastion of the Republican party. Barry Goldwater and John McCain have been held in high esteem. The recent election should be an indication that this is not necessarily continuous.
Candidate Martha McSally asked and received support from the Republican President, she boasted of her 97 percent record of voting for his preferences including for the repeal of Obamacare. The population decided that her opinions did not match theirs and voted for her opponent.
The rumor has been circulated that she was your candidate for Senator McCain's replacement. Gov. Ducey, PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THAT MISTAKE. Senator McCain made it known that he did not favor the repeal of Obamacare, appointing Ms. McSally flies in the face of his decision and the voters of Arizona.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
