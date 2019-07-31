The very problems that Tucson’s next mayor will have to deal with: lack of affordable housing, gentrification pricing out longtime residents of neighborhoods, overemphasis on downtown with outlying neighborhoods going begging, the push to give tax credits to large businesses while smaller local businesses are ignored, can be attributed in large part to developers having a disproportionate sway over city goverment. And you suggest that putting yet another downtown developer into the mayor's office is the answer?! No thanks! Farley or Romero are two smart, experienced longtime/native Tucsonans attuned to the needs of businesses, neighborhoods and residents THOUGHOUT Tucson. They are both much better suited for the job and either would more effectively represent residents, local businesses and neighborhoods across our city.
Mary Graf
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.