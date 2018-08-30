Since the best predictor of voting as a senator would be voting as a representative — and since both candidates for the Senate have been in the House for the past two years — would the Star please list the bills upon which Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema voted (number and content) and the YEA or NAY of each woman's vote on each issue? I really believe that information would give the voting public the best opportunity to decide which candidate represents the voters' values.
Claudette Haney
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.