What we saw this week was the second act of political cowardice from the Arizona Republican Party. The first of course was to select Martha McSally to serve in the remainder of Sen John McCain’s term after she had been rejected by Arizona voters. Cindy McCain or Meghan McCain would have been the more logical and honest choice. But the second act is even more heinous and that is to deny Republicans their franchise in the form of a Republican Primary. There is room in the Republican Party for disagreement with the current administration and that voice should be heard no matter how uncomfortable the sound may be. There are three very qualified candidates vying for the nomination, at least more qualified than the incumbent was when he announced his run in Trump Tower. Arizona’s Republicans should be allowed to make the choice. What GOV Ducey and the Republican Party in Arizona are doing is in effect silencing Arizonans voice and disenfranchising them. Restore the Primary.
Louis Jordan
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.