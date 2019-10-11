Best choice for Tucson mayor? As a lifelong Democrat, your Mayor endorsement was disingenuous to her challenger “who ran as an independent after deciding a Republican couldn’t win”. He was a Democrat for 42 years! Born here - his business established in 1968 and 28 years at U of A, Dr. Ed Ackerley has a strong record, two degrees and countless positions in leadership. He will hire police and firefighters, fix the roads, and green up the parks. Vision? She wants the status quo. Has she looked at the roads, police and fire, and the parks? What about Grand Canyon, her sister’s DUI, missing computer, wrecked vehicle deer collision, and water by the airport She wants free healthcare for city workers and pre-K, $15 hourly wage, one-million trees and a Sanctuary City. Who pays for those? You think she is up to the task – where is your vision? Rudy Garcia
Rudy Garcia
Southeast side
