Re: the Jan. 26 analysis "Trump is weakened, tarnished after futile fight for his barrier."
I was appalled at the headline. That is opinion, not fact. It is ridiculously biased. It is this kind of reporting that gets newspapers and mainstream news labeled "lamestream." I expect more professionalism from my newspaper. I'm supposed to get unbiased factual reporting. Not others' opinions and deductions thrown in my face. And I don't even LIKE Trump. Shape up and grow up. Start earning your paychecks.
Sonia Maxwell
Northeast side
