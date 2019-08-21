I was among many “A Mountain” residents of Ward 1 whose concerns and warnings about increasing dangers of co-mingling cyclists, pedestrians and frequent speeding drunk drivers on a narrow, steep, winding road with gunfire and trashing were ignored by Councilwoman Romero who punted the issue for other government officials to address after the predicted cyclist fatality and pedestrian injuries with media attention.
Ward 1 neighbors were extremely upset with her primary role in the negotiation to sell (at gift price) the El Rio Green Space property for development; a property established as a promise to the Hispanic community impacted by the destruction of generational neighborhoods to build Tucson Community Center. Only after Barrio Hollywood and constituent outrage did she change course.
Lavish corporate incentives that shift the costs for underfunded roads, education, parks, police and all public services to citizens, who endure a net negative for modest uptick in wages, should be abolished. Tucson should prioritize heritage, character, fragile ecosystem and dwindling water supply in further development.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
