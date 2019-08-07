I was among many “A Mountain” residents of Ward 1 whose concerns and warnings about increasing dangers of co-mingling cyclists, pedestrians and frequent speeding drunk drivers on a narrow, steep, winding road with gunfire and trashing were ignored by Regina Romero. Only after the predicted cyclist fatality and pedestrian injuries with media attention did she punt the issue for the entire city council to address.
Ward 1 neighbors were extremely upset with her primary role in the underhanded negotiation to sell (at gift price) the El Rio Green Space property for development; a property established as a promise to the Hispanic community impacted by the destruction of generational neighborhoods to build Tucson Community Center. Only after Barrio Hollywood and constituent outrage did she changed course.
Lavish corporate incentives that shift the costs for roads, education, parks, police and all public services to the citizens should be abolished-a net negative for modest uptick in employment. Tucson should protect its heritage, character, fragile ecosystem and dwindling water supply as priority.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
