A politician with practiced polish. A politician with an endorsement from THE original Anti-Trumper, Ted Cruz. A politician who portrays himself as a too-good-to-be-true, fictional "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." That, to me, is a politician posing for a constituency, using traditional campaign methods and a whole lot of doublespeak.
Especially if I suspect his leaflets contain a picture of him standing next to a cardboard cutout of President Trump (height, dimension and shadowing are all off in Steve Smith's latest snail-mailed leaflets, in my opinion). These things together? They don't represent change, and they don't convince me Steve Smith will vote the way he promises if he gets into the House. In Wendy Rogers we have a veteran pilot with a finger on the pulse of our district. And, oh yeah, she's used to serving larger causes with integrity. Truth matters to her.
Courtney Lewis
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.