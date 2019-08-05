Re: the August 1 front-page article, "US to set up plan allowing prescription medications from Canada." Effort will now be made that will "create a way for Americans to legally and safely import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada . . . ." Isn't is a no-brainer, that the effort should be directed in making those same prescriptions available at a lower cost right here in the United States? Am I missing something in the fine print?
Camille Gannon
West side
