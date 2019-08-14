Today’s story “UN study: Humans’ land use worsens warming” describes how carbon in the atmosphere is degrading the nutritional content of our food, also causing increased droughts, wildfires and disease. Earlier, a UN report warned about loss of biodiversity and an IPCC report described why we must keep warming to below 2 deg. C.
The Greenland Ice Sheet just turned into rushing rivers, pouring about 12.5 billion tons of water into the Atlantic Ocean. Every day, we observe new climate disasters.
The world will remain livable if we cut carbon emissions and get to zero emissions fairly soon. U.S. state and city governments including Tucson are striving to reach that goal! The U.S. Conference of Mayors announced support for pricing carbon pollution and Tuesday, LA County Board of Supervisors endorsed H.R.763, a carbon fee that returns dividends to households, will reduce carbon pollution 90% by 2050, add 2.1 million new jobs and save 300,000 lives! That’s exactly what we need now.
Jane Conlin
Oro Valley
