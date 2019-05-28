I see that the state legislature is considering a bill to provide 2.5 million dollars for counselling pregnant women to not consider having an abortion. First, this proposes using tax dollars to support a religious orientation. That is not a separation of Church and State, therefore it is unconstitutional. What to do? The only women that would consider having an abortion are women with an unwanted pregnancies. What we need to do is to provide counselling and supplies to assist women in not having unwanted pregnancies. So, the bill could be rewritten this way and not only would it be constitutional, it would be helpful.
Chris Pinhey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.