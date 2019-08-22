Well....I guess so! We received such a mailer yesterday, paid for by The "Institute for Policy & Politics." It outlined all of the deceptive qualities of Steve Farley, showing him removing a mask of himself on one side. We found it very disturbing and negative. While the statements on it may be true, the tone was so ugly. It ends with "The Democracy for America endorses Regina Romero." This flyer has all the tones of our recent Presidential election. I wish our political candidates knew that these flyers go right into the recycling! Our votes don't depend upon mailer information! Save your money and do something good for the community with it. OH...and we voted for Randi Dorman.
Karen Riggs
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.