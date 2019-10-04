Advocates of Prop 205 argue that sanctuary cities have been successful in fighting President Trump’s efforts at withholding federal funding. This is false. Los Angeles lost its funding and sued the federal government. In July the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Trump administration upholding the Justice Department’s right to withhold grants from sanctuary cities. The City of Tucson cannot afford to gamble on costly and time-consuming litigation on top of losing the $11.2 million it receives in federal grants. In contrast to sanctuary cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or Chicago, which are in states that have adopted sanctuary status, Tucson is not under the umbrella of state support of Sanctuary doctrine. If Prop 205 passes Tucson would also have to deal with the State of Arizona withholding $126 million of our state shared revenue. Tucson’s case is unique. To allude to cities in situations so different from ours is wrong and puts us at great economic risk.
Humberto Rivera Garcia
Midtown
