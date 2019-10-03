Prop 205 is a do-nothing publicity stunt that is attempting to exploit Tucson in the ongoing national debate around immigration. Not only would Prop 205 have no effect on immigration policy, it would hurt everyone in our community. Since Prop 205 is in violation of state law, the state would withhold tens of millions in shared revenue each year that we desperately need, and Tucson Police Department would lose the partnerships they now have with federal agencies and databases that help them solve crimes. We need immigration reform at the national level. We cannot afford this expensive and dangerous local initiative and Tucsonans would be wise to vote NO on Prop 205.
Judy Sparrow
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.