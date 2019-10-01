Prop 205 puts the economic well-being of our community at risk. AZ SB1487 stipulates that the State of Arizona can withhold shared revenue from cities and towns that the Attorney General believes have violated state law. Several provisions of Prop 205 conflict with Arizona law. Therefore, if Prop 205 passes it will set Tucson up to forfeit $126 million a year in state funding that it is entitled to. This accounts for approximately 25% of the City’s general fund budget and will force steep cuts in programs that assist our most vulnerable. The impact of this loss will be devastating and have far-reaching consequences. Because Prop 205 is an initiative, the only way to undo the negative consequences would be through another initiative which would be a drawn-out and expensive process. The Mayor and Council are powerless to amend or repeal provisions of citizen-led initiatives. Our economic survival depends on your NO to 205.
Fernando Barraza
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.