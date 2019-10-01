Proposition 205 is a citizen-led initiative with serious unintended and damaging consequences for the City of Tucson and immigrants who live here. It will hurt the very people it’s supposed to protect and reverse gains that our city achieved when it became an Immigrant-Friendly and Welcoming City. Under TPD Chief Magnus, there are already General Orders which stipulate that police may not engage in immigration enforcement. They are supposed to focus their time and resources on enforcing state and local laws and building trust in the community. Prop 205 remedies a problem that does not exist. In addition, if passed, 205 would limit TPD’s ability to work collaboratively with federal agencies on all matters. Currently, TPD has access to multiple federal databases that help solve a wide variety of police matters - 205 would take away this tool. Vote NO on this counterproductive initiative.
Sarah Smallhouse
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.