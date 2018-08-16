If there was no truth in Trump's words they would not stick or sting so much. It is fairly easy to spot fair objective journalism, it's just harder to find nowadays. In the USA the press is free to be biased in their reporting, they are free to omit, select, mislead and outright lie in their reporting.
Many so called journalists are doing just that, as if they see the profession as being a left-wing or right-wing warrior. Is that journalism? You decide. If you do not call out those giving journalism a bad name, because you agree with their politics, you join them. If you keep your opinion in the opinion section, are fair and accurate in the news section, and call out those who constantly cross the line, you need not worry about your reputation.
Ross Henne
Northeast side
