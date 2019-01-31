I’ve been pondering the push by a generation to exempt itself from property taxes and I can’t help but think it’s rather interesting how life works out. First, they short their parents by taxing and cutting Social Security in the name of corporate profits in the '80s and '90s. Now that they are on Social Security, they want to stick it to their children by not paying property taxes because the Social Security that they cut and taxed isn’t enough to live on. How wonderfully greedy, self-centered, and short-sighted these flower children turned out to be!
David Reynolds
East side
