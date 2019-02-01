Domestic violence rates in Arizona are higher than the national average, and in the last five years, 65 percent of intimate partner murders involved a gun. As someone who was in an abusive relationship many years ago and an advocate of domestic violence prevention, I was thrilled when I read that SB 1219 has been introduced into legislation. This bill would prevent domestic abusers who are subject to a final domestic violence restraining order or convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence from purchasing or possessing firearms and give local law enforcement the tools to bring abusers to justice if they illegally own firearms.
In my situation, I woke up one evening to my ex-husband strangling me. I was able to break free. If a gun were involved, I would not have had that opportunity. This bill will save lives. I want to thank Sens. Heather Carter, Kate Brophy McGee and Sean Bowie, and Reps. Jennifer Longdon, Daniel Hernandez and Randy Friese for their bipartisan support of SB 1219.
R. Friedkin
Midtown
