Last week, the Senate unanimously approved HB 2357 that protects Arizona's children by restricting the sale and use of e-cigarettes. These vaping products are very popular with Arizona's youth, and there use by teens has increased 78% in just the past year. E-cigarettes are highly addictive nicotine products and can have permanent and damaging effects on adolescent brain development. HB 2357 will update the Smoke-Free Arizona Act by including e-cigarettes in the definition of tobacco products that cannot be used by minors and outlines requirements for the sale of e-smoking devices. We urge our Arizona representatives to support HB 2357 which will decrease teens' access to vaping products and protects all Arizonans from environmental exposure to nicotine from e-cigarettes.
Mary Rimsza, MD, FAAP AzAAP Advocacy Committee Chair
