Arizona’s legislature has a history of anti-public education actions. First, they seek ways to punish educators who have the nerve to speak out about injustices. In 2009, budget cuts caused a stir and many teachers spoke out, receiving news time, legislators stripped away teacher rights — including contract timing — making it difficult to look for other opportunities without incurring thousands of dollars in penalties for breaking contract. New rounds of punishments are already being discussed in response to the RedforEd walkout.
Next, legislators vigorously follow any movement to take funds away from public education. This came to a head with SB1431 — an ALEC-written bill that was the impetus for SOSArizona and the incredible fight that followed — culminating in a defeat of Prop. 305. Does anyone think that the legislature and Gov. Ducey are done trying to privatize education? This battle is not over. Until we get representatives, from governor on down, who support public education, we must be ever-vigilant and ready to move against more nefarious legislation.
Jeffrey Fortney
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.