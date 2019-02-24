Re: the Feb. 24 column "Publishing donor lists will only result in harassment."
Jonathan Hoffman definitely doesn't think we need to know where "dark" or "dirty" election money originates. In his op-ed, (second recent one from him on this subject) he trivializes our desire to know who is pulling the strings behind issues we find suspect or just plain disagree with.
Part of my investigative process on an issue would be to know if the Koch brothers are backing it. With very few exceptions, that sends up a red flag. One of the tools in Hoffman's belt is warning that if we know who is backing a new regulation, we, or at least someone, will initiate a harassment campaign. Although it can happen, I find the need for us to know the source of dark money far outweighs someone getting called out on Twitter.
Jon Hurst
Northeast side
