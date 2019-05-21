I commend the recent vote of the Pima County Board of Supervisors to accept Operation Stonegarden grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security. The Supervisors have been accepting these funds for more than 12 years to support the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in their ongoing efforts to provide security at the US-Mexico border and to combat cross-border crime, including human and drug trafficking.
The public safety and humanitarian issues at Arizona’s southern border are escalating, and our county needs all the federal funding we can garner. Refusing to accept these funds as a political statement is unwise and detrimental to Southern Arizona’s safety and economy. Supervisor Bronson’s vote in favor of accepting the funds demonstrates a rational, reasonable decision that has the best interests of all of Pima County’s citizens at heart.
David Cohen
Chair of the Board
Southern Arizona Leadership Council
David Cohen
Foothills
