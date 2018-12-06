Reading a newspaper should be an enlightening experience if the news is not manipulated to produced a bias point of view . The Star is felt by conservatives to promotes a liberal bias in it's hard news and in its Letters to the Editor. We conservatives have to put the Star published information through a filter to try and make it factual without spin. It is getting more difficult to achieve a bias free source of information in this area. Are we too close to California? Could the election of a democratic senator who expressed the opinion that Arizonians are crazy and that she has no objection to one fighting with the enemy against the american soldier be the result of this bias? I know our standard for elective office is in shambles. Look at Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez the elected Representative from NY, for another example of an unacceptable qualification for employment in our congress. Neither qualifies to be my employee.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
