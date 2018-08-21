Re: the Aug. 18 article "Billionaire's group targets AZ youth to register to vote."
A California billionaire is supporting a push to register Arizona 18-year-olds to vote. He does this under the assumption that most will vote Democratic. At the same time, the Legislature is considering raising the age to purchase tobacco products to 21, joining alcohol purchases. Science tells us that the average age of mental maturity is about 25. Physical maturity is approximately 19.
The voting age was lowered to 18 using the rationale that, if you’re young enough to get drafted, you’re young enough to vote. Clearly, the two actions are not equivalent. At 18 you’re red meat to follow orders in armed conflict without thought. But at 18, you’re not mature enough to smoke or drink, and probably not at 21. Clearly, the voting age should be raised to least to the age of drinking and smoking, especially for those not in military service.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.