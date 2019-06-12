Randi Dorman is the Mayoral candidate who will take Tucson into the 21st century.
I have known Randi since I bought an infill home in 2006 in the Miramonte neighborhood. She has a fantastic positive attitude which embodies the special spirit of Tucson. One of her gifts is her ability to bring different voices and opinions together to form a coalition to make change happen. She turns problem solving into an agenda for the greater good of others in Tucson. She doesn't talk about issues that are not in the scope of the Mayor but realizes it's the community and businesses that are her focus.
Randi Dorman is a talented business woman with a branding background and the creativity to make Tucson a city that embraces the charm and character that embodies our Sonoran life style. She is not a career politician.
Vote August 27th, Randi Dorman for Mayor of Tucson.
john Burcher
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.