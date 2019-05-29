We have lived in Tucson many years,transplants from New York. We built our life here, raised a family and owned numerous successful restaurants Downtown. We love Tucson, that's the reason we support Randi Dorman for Mayor.
Randi Dorman is a hard working, intelligent women that understands the issues facing our community. With Randi's successful involvement with the Tucson Downtown Partnership as Chairwomen, her business knowledge and her marketing background.... we have a proven winner.
We have two grown children, that after obtaining their education had to leave Tucson to find reasonable employment.
Randi Dorman believes in "a vibrant 21st century economy where we give local small and medium sized business the tools they need to grow and new business's reason to come here".
This is the kind of progressive thinking that Tucson needs to retain the talent that leaves for opportunities elsewhere.
Fiore Iannacone
West side
