Once again a 3rd party candidate hurt their cause. The way our political system is set up, only the two major parties stand a reasonable chance of getting their candidate elected. Third parties only serve to drain votes away from the Republican or Democrat candidate thereby potentially hurting a candidate who might be somewhat sympathetic to their cause. The current senate race is a case in point. If the Green Party was not on the ballot, Kyrsten Sinema would have a much larger lead and the race could have been decided without all the turmoil we are currently enduring. Even if Sinema was not the Green Party's ideal candidate, the goals of that group would be better served by having her in the Senate than McSally. As it is, the Green Party candidate dropped out and endorsed Sinema but it was too late to be of help.
Martin Greene
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.