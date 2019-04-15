Re: the April 11 article "Arizona begins process of repealing prohibition on courses that 'promote homosexual lifestyle'."
Speaking as a member of the LGBTQ community, I would like to point out, as others have, that sexual orientation is not a lifestyle or a choice. Those straight people who believe it is need to ask themselves when in their lives they chose to be straight.
I had my first crush on another girl in high school. I didn't "choose" to fall in love with her anymore than I chose being left-handed. This was in the 60s. I kept my feelings hidden, and went on to date boys and get married. After years of being with a controlling husband, I finally got divorced. After that, I could act on my real feelings, and I became partner to another woman who was also divorced. There was nothing in our society that "portrayed homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle". In fact, we presented ourselves as two divorced women who decided to join households. It's high time that the antiquated 1991 law is finally dismantled. Thank you, Arizona lawmakers!
Aston Bloom
East side
