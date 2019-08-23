The AZ Star ran an Associated Press (AP) story "Arizona Congressional town hall meetings becoming rare." It cited Republican Senator McSally as rarely doing public Town Halls, but Democrat Representaive O'Halleran doing numerous ones. Previously, Republicans like McSally, Senator Flake and Representative Andy Biggs were booed and harassed by Democrat activists at Town Hall meetings. THAT is why they stopped having them! How many Town Halls have Democrast Senator Sinema, Democrat Representatives Grijalva or Kirkpatrick done? The Star has an obvious animus against McCally with their continual negative opinion columns about her by Tim Steller, featured Local Opinions, featured Letters to the Editor, ect. Where has Sinema's leadership been on the recent mass shootings or her support of background checks? Nowhere to be found! She in fact has said that she wants to "Avoid topics of disagreement." Where is the Star's or southern AZ Democrats criticisms of her? NONE! It is all about McSally because she is a Republican, disdained by the Star just as they disdain Pres. Trump!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
