Re: the May 23 article "Callousness, caring are both part of Border Patrol's culture."
'A Culture of Cruelty', a report published by No More Deaths in 2011, documents well the culture of callousness and cruelty of the Border Patrol. This culture continues. As reported by the Star, BP agent Matthew Bowen intentionally knocked a migrant down with his vehicle. He could easily have killed him. Bowen's texts calling migrants 'subhuman' and worse racist language, confirm this culture. Now Bowen's lawyer seeks to defend his actions because 'that is part of the agency's culture'! Mr. Steller should be calling for an independent community member-based accountability commission to oversee the Border Patrol as most police departments have, not warning us to be aware of latent tendencies among some BP agents.
Sarah Roberts
West side
