Re: the May 23 article "Callousness, caring are both part of Border Patrol's culture."

'A Culture of Cruelty', a report published by No More Deaths in 2011, documents well the culture of callousness and cruelty of the Border Patrol. This culture continues. As reported by the Star, BP agent Matthew Bowen intentionally knocked a migrant down with his vehicle. He could easily have killed him. Bowen's texts calling migrants 'subhuman' and worse racist language, confirm this culture. Now Bowen's lawyer seeks to defend his actions because 'that is part of the agency's culture'! Mr. Steller should be calling for an independent community member-based accountability commission to oversee the Border Patrol as most police departments have, not warning us to be aware of latent tendencies among some BP agents.

Sarah Roberts

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments