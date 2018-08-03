I respectfully ask my family, friends, and all Oro Valley voters to vote for the reelection of incumbents Satish Hiremath for mayor and Joe Hornat, Mary Snider and Lou Waters for city council. I have been an OV resident for 21 years and during that time the town has evolved into the best mid-size town in Arizona according to an independent assessment, and is also accredited with being among the safest, if not the safest, community of its size in Arizona.
These are measures that the opposition to this fine group of elected officials cannot improve upon with a “new direction,” whatever that means. The street maintenance and the programs of the Parks and Recreation Department are also easily the best in the area. The incumbents clearly deserve to be reelected.
Richard J. Tracy Sr.
Oro Valley
