As a retired educator/coach, I always "look for the Education Advocate" when vetting candidates. Todd Clodfelter has been that strong advocate and has earned my vote. His support for JTED and Career Tech programs, his vote for teacher raises, and his vote AGAINST localizing desegregation taxation, reflects the diverse needs of Legislative District 10's citizens. He has participated in numerous nonpartisan town halls, weathering insults and misinformation, bringing clarity to each situation. His patience is unparalleled. Although just a freshman, his successful legislative submissions indicate how productive he will be during the upcoming session. It has been a refreshing change for LD 10.
I've looked at the actions and accomplishments of other candidates before deciding who earns my support and vote. I've looked at candidate's willingness to work across the aisle.
Todd Clodfelter is the best choice for LD 10.
Cindy Coleman
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.