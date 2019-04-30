When it comes to heated partisan debates in the Arizona Senate our glass is full, yet I don’t recall witnessing such a bitter “brew”-ha-ha as the one currently raging over selection of an official state beverage. This legislation is apparently a vital component of successful statehood.
We thought that the margarita had edged out lemonade except the Dry Party claimed the higher moral ground. But now lemonade has also been relegated to the dustbin of political history with the Nonconformist Party claiming that the lowly lemon lacks uniqueness.
Given this sorry state of political dialog in Arizona, methinks our official beverage should be hemlock.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
