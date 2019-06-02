Re: the May 24 article "Criticism of BP agents should be hate crime, candidate says."
How can a current candidate for a seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors even think that vocal criticism of officers in the U.S. Border Patrol is a hate crime? The first amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly establishes freedom of speech for all of us. What would she have thought if she saw military recruiters on college campuses being surrounded and yelled at by anti war protesters in the mid to late sixties? Those military recruiters were just following orders, like B.P. Officers are following departmental orders. Peaceful protest is always better than violent action. Remember the four unarmed college students who were killed by the Ohio National Guard, and the nine who were wounded during an anti war protest at Kent State University on May 4, 1970. (49 years and 20 days ago)
Warren Whitehead
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.