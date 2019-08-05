Mr. Hoffman states his perspective that many ballot propositions are being driven by entities outside of Arizona that are well-funded and highly organized. He states that “we the people vote a ballot prop up or down, but do we really develop an in-depth understanding of the issue, or do we vote based on our favorite television ad or bumper sticker.” I infer that Mr. Hoffman believes our elected officials are better suited to evaluate and pass legislation, but weren’t the elections of these officials influenced by the same conditions he states are detrimental to voter sponsored ballot initiatives? Can our legislators look us in the eye and tell us that their campaigns have been run with no out-of-state money or support? Can they tell us they have not been lobbied or influenced by special interest groups? And if television ads or bumper stickers are such bad influences on “we the people” why do we allow them for political campaigning?
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.