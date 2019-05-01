I didn't know that Senator David Farnsworth is a comedian. His call to clean up the swamp in Phoenix is laughable. He has introduced and voted for laws limiting the financial transparency required from Charter schools. These were laws that benefited him financially to the tune of millions. Schools he then sold to his own non-profit which he will continue to make hundreds of thousands from. Will he show Cathi Herrod, APS, and all the other lobbyists the door? Will he participate in bi-partisan legislation to fully fund public schools?
Susan Essington
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.