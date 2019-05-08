Re: the May 6 article "Support, don't prosecute, students who seek change."
In her column, Ramos states that dialogue should be respectful. Does she believe that calling Border Patrol agents "Murder Patrol" and threatening them is respectful dialogue?
Our Border Patrol agents put their lives on the line protecting our border from dangerous drug cartels and human traffickers. Furthermore, they have rescued many migrants who were severely dehydrated and had other injuries.
It's sad that these students have been so brainwashed that they consider these public servants as enemies.
Donna Alu
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.