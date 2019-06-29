Star columnist Steller wrote in his column reference new White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham from Arizona "She made it happen, even though by this time I was known as a left-leaning columnist who had been critical of the GOP legislative leadership." That is the problem with the Star! There is NO equivalent "conservative leaning columnist" employed by them and that is a disservice to readers. Steller attacked Trump by writing " empty threats being another Trumpian grace note." Trump's threats against Mexico resulted in a historic written agreement with them to place thousands of troops on their southern border to deter the flood of Central Americans AND to make Mexico their first country to seek asylum. Trump's threats against North Korea have meant NO nuclear or long range missile tests for over a year! He executed tariff threats against China, Canada and Mexico. The latter two resulted in a new trade agreement. Trump should now follow through on his "threat" to apprehend Central Americans who have been ordered removed by Immigration judges.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.