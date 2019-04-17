Re: the April 10 article "Ducey to sign bill removing licensing for some hairstylists."
The governor has no clue to the dangers involved in deregulation. The training to recognize weather a client can even be serviced to prevent the spread of disease is enough to warrant training. Sanitation and disinfection is an absolute. People will be harmed, human trafficking is already wide spread. Do any of them even know or care that serious infections can be spread on this industry. His comment, "it's only hair" shows how uneducated he is on the issue. Shame on you Ducey, the money trail to the blow out bars is easy to follow on this one. Special interests should not over take public safety.
Ellen L Torchia
Northwest side
