Freedom of speech is stated to be the right to express any opinions without censorship or restraint. The Pima County Attorney's Office decided that charges would be dropped on the three students who were issued citations for calling out the Border Patrol. First of all charges shouldn’t have been placed to these students since they were only stating their opinions. Isn’t that what freedom of speech is supposed to allow? Many people live in fear (mostly illegal immigrants) because of the hard conducts that the Border Patrol sometimes makes. If it weren’t for all of the supporters these three students had, they probably would’ve actually been charged. If we live in a country where we could state our own opinions, then why is stuff like this still happening? It’s like saying that all people are able to vote, but people are separated into groups of where some can vote and some can’t. This needs to be fixed, or soon everyone will end up with citations
Crystal
South Tucson
