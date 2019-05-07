Starting January 2021 texting while driving will be banned, there will be consequences if caught texting while driving. Motorists are allowed to use cell phones to “report illegal activity or summon emergency help." How are we supposed to know that's what they are actually doing? I agree with Ducey on the distracted driving law that “allows police to stop and cite someone if they are doing something other than driving, whether texting or eating a ham sandwich, it creates an immediate hazard or the motorist, does not exercise reasonable control of the vehicle because there is more than just texting and driving that causes drivers to get distracted and cause accidents. You can help if you take this law seriously! A good solution to resolve this issue is automatically have an app installed in all phones that can’t be erased and it stops the phone from working when the car is moving this will help decrease being distracted while driving.
Carolina Ortega
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.