Re: the April 27 article "Governor vetoes distracted-driving bill days after signing no-texting measure."
Howard Fischer wrote a news article that states that the state of Arizona recently passed a bill that bans texting while driving. On April 18 senator Doug Ducey passed a bill that will take effect statewide, and will take effect up until 2021. A first time offense to this law will cost a fine from $75 up to 149$ , if it continues it could be up to 250$.
It was also recently alleged that Arizona was one of the three states in the Us that allow texting and driving.
There is way too many reckless people in the US. The bill was passed to propose more safety in the streets and less accidents. Although it could be an emergency , that is why officers are not stopping drivers who are caught texting , but drivers are being a hazard and a danger to society.
Luis Hernandez
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.